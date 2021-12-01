Road warning issued as risk of hail and sleet forecasted 

THE Road Safety Authority (RSA) has issued a warning to motorists ahead of the blustery weather forecasted for the coming days.

The alert was issued last night after hail was forecasted for the country, along with sleet for the Munster region today.

According to Met Éireann, “scattered blustery showers” are due to hit parts of the region today.

Although sunny spells are being seen in Cork, forecasters warn that some showers “will be heavy with some falls of sleet likely along with a risk of hail”.

Temperatures could also drop to below zero tonight, with a risk of mist and hill fog forming and a possibility of sleet and frost developing overnight.

The RSA has reminded drivers to stay alert in case they get caught in a wintery shower.

The Road Safety Authority is advising drivers to be aware of the dangers posed by hailstones. The advice comes as @MetEireann has forecast wintery showers of hail over the coming days and into the weekend.



📢 https://t.co/1WEgKQ8HQQ — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) November 30, 2021

“Hail is a common but unpredictable occurrence in Ireland and can lead to slippery and dangerous driving conditions,” a statement posted on the RSA website said.

“This is especially true on higher speed roads like dual carriageways or motorways.”

As the weather gets colder, drivers are urged to check that their tyres are inflated to the right pressure and to reduce speed if hail or sleet falls.

Other advice includes:

If you encounter hailstones, reduce your speed, without breaking if possible. Warn other drivers by using your hazard warning lights.

Driving slowly in a high gear will help your tyres maintain grip even as your tyres move over the compacted pellets of ice.

Accelerate and brake very gently and drive slowly on bends where loss of control is more likely. Avoid sudden steering movements or hard braking.

Keep an eye out for road markings that may become obscured and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front.

In better news, the weather looks largely dry for the county tomorrow morning with temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.