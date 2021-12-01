Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 10:59

Road warning issued as risk of hail and sleet forecasted 

The Road Safety Authority has issued advice for drivers after heavy showers, risks of hail and frost, and falls of sleet were forecasted for the Munster region
Road warning issued as risk of hail and sleet forecasted 

The RSA warns that hail can lead to "slippery and dangerous driving conditions". Picture: Damian Coleman

Martha Brennan

THE Road Safety Authority (RSA) has issued a warning to motorists ahead of the blustery weather forecasted for the coming days.

The alert was issued last night after hail was forecasted for the country, along with sleet for the Munster region today.

According to Met Éireann, “scattered blustery showers” are due to hit parts of the region today.

Although sunny spells are being seen in Cork, forecasters warn that some showers “will be heavy with some falls of sleet likely along with a risk of hail”.

Temperatures could also drop to below zero tonight, with a risk of mist and hill fog forming and a possibility of sleet and frost developing overnight.

The RSA has reminded drivers to stay alert in case they get caught in a wintery shower.

“Hail is a common but unpredictable occurrence in Ireland and can lead to slippery and dangerous driving conditions,” a statement posted on the RSA website said.

“This is especially true on higher speed roads like dual carriageways or motorways.” 

As the weather gets colder, drivers are urged to check that their tyres are inflated to the right pressure and to reduce speed if hail or sleet falls.

Other advice includes:

  • If you encounter hailstones, reduce your speed, without breaking if possible. Warn other drivers by using your hazard warning lights.
  • Driving slowly in a high gear will help your tyres maintain grip even as your tyres move over the compacted pellets of ice.
  • Accelerate and brake very gently and drive slowly on bends where loss of control is more likely. Avoid sudden steering movements or hard braking.
  • Keep an eye out for road markings that may become obscured and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front.

In better news, the weather looks largely dry for the county tomorrow morning with temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

Read More

Series of live outdoor shows to take place in Cork ahead of Christmas

More in this section

'No one wants to see their child like that': Young Cork boy undergoes emergency brain surgery 'No one wants to see their child like that': Young Cork boy undergoes emergency brain surgery
CC ANTIGEN TESTS Refusal to subsidise antigen tests 'will leave people behind'
FILE PHOTO NPHET has recommended that children aged 9 - 12 should wear masks in indoor settings such as shops END New Covid guidelines target kids in effort to keep schools open
weathercorkweatherorganisation: road safety authority
<p>Munster reported 13 new Covid-19 cases in their camp in South Africa, taking the total count to 14, as the remainder of the squad departed Cape Town on Tuesday, the Irish rugby team said. File image.</p>

Munster Covid cases reach 14, remainder depart South Africa

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more