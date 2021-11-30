Intruder at Cork Lidl got caught between two sets of double doors

A MIDNIGHT intruder at a Lidl supermarket forced her way through a set of double doors but then got trapped between these doors and another set of double doors.

Gardaí were alerted by an alarm and went to the supermarket on Clashduv Road in Cork to find the woman caught between two sets of doors.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said at Cork District Court: “She got stuck between the two of them.”

This occurred just before midnight on Friday, July 16.

Now in the district court, Elizabeth Cash, aged 35, with an address at Copley Hall, Copley Street, Cork, has pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary at the premises. Sergeant Lyons said she had 65 previous convictions. While she had none for burglary, she had nine for theft and one for handling stolen property.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, said Lidl management contacted gardaí to tell them that an alarm had been activated at their premises which had been closed since 10pm that night.

“Gardaí arrived and met Ms Cash. She had gone in the outside door and got caught between the outside door and the inside door. The guard saw a female trying to get through the second set of doors.

“She was wearing pyjamas and a hoodie and two odd shoes. She was intoxicated.

“It was just after midnight and when she was questioned she was asked if she was aware of the reason for her arrest she replied: ‘Not really. I can’t remember a thing’,” Mr Collins-Daly said.

The solicitor said the accused had certain difficulties that night as a result of which she had to be hospitalised. And since that time she spent two months in rehabilitation.

“There was a significant background of tragedy — she lost two brothers in tragic circumstances,” Mr Collins-Daly said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said it was to the defendant’s credit that she had rehabilitated since this occurred. The judge said he would impose a six-month sentence but suspend it in light of the efforts she had made.

Judge Kelleher said: “Ms Cash, I hope it works out. You made a great effort from that day on.”