Cork artist nabs top prize at prestigious national competition

A Young Cork artist has taken home a national age category prize from the National Gallery of Ireland.

Mia Buckley won the 16-18-year-old category of the Zurich Young Portrait Prize competition A young artist from Cork was this evening revealed as the winner of the 16-18 years age category of the National Gallery of Ireland’s Zurich Young Portrait Prize.

Tudor by Mia Buckley (age 19) was announced as the winning portrait at a virtual ceremony. Photo Abe Neihum.

In her artist’s statement, Mia Buckley said, “With lockdown closing hairdressers, unexpectedly, Tudor ended up with long, gorgeous curls that I wanted to capture in a portrait. I loved investigating the colour, light and shadow that was portrayed across the skin of my model and the autumnal tones within his curls.”

The judges for the Zurich Young Portrait Prize were visual artist Aideen Barry; artist, art teacher and activist Joe Caslin; and Tadhg Crowley, Senior Curator: Education + Community at the Glucksman.

The Zurich Portrait Prize exhibition, featuring the winning portrait alongside 23 other shortlisted works, is now open at the National Gallery of Ireland. It will run until April, 3, 2022 alongside the Zurich Young Portrait Prize exhibition of 20 shortlisted portraits. Both exhibitions will travel to Crawford Art Gallery in Cork in 2022.

Find out more at www.nationalgallery.ie.