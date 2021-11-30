Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 18:57

New Covid guidelines target kids in effort to keep schools open

The new guidelines were announced on Tuesday as a further 5,471 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. 
New Covid guidelines target kids in effort to keep schools open

The Government has announced new measures for children aged nine and over.

Roisin Burke

Micheál Martin has said the Government's target is to keep children in schools until the Christmas break, and then reassess 'how we deal with the next semester'. 

He made the remarks as the Government announced new measures for children aged nine and over.

In the guidelines released on Tuesday evening, parents are being asked to prioritise their children’s activities and limit indoor community gatherings and indoor mixed household gatherings. 

For the next two weeks, parents were being asked to reduce socialisation indoors for children aged 12 and younger.

Children aged nine and above were being asked to wear masks on public transport, shops and in other indoor settings – bringing the rules in line with those that currently apply to children aged 13 and above. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Children aged nine and above were being asked to wear masks on public transport, shops and in other indoor settings – bringing the rules in line with those that currently apply to children aged 13 and above. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

“Parents are being asked to prioritise their children’s activities – minimising indoor community gatherings and indoor mixed household gatherings; reducing the risk of exposure to the virus by opting for outdoor activities instead of indoor; and reducing the number of children involved in any particular activity,” according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

Speaking about the Covid-19 situation in schools, n the Dail on Tuesday afternoon, Taoiseach Micheal Martin told TDs: “The target now is to get to the Christmas break, recalibrate, review how we deal with the next semester.

“If we can reduce socialisation overall, we should turn that curve down the other way, in terms of case numbers.” 

Mr Martin said that if children were displaying any symptoms, they should not be in school and said the level of cases among five to 11-year-olds was “through the roof”.
Mr Martin said that if children were displaying any symptoms, they should not be in school and said the level of cases among five to 11-year-olds was “through the roof”.

Mr Martin said that if children were displaying any symptoms, they should not be in school and said the level of cases among five to 11-year-olds was “through the roof”.

Masks and face coverings are also being recommended for children.

Children aged nine and above are being asked to wear masks on public transport, shops and in other indoor settings – bringing the rules in line with those that currently apply to children aged 13 and above.

Children in third class and above were also being asked to wear masks in primary school, with guidance set to be issued by the Department of Education.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: "The ongoing efforts by parents and children to adhere to the public health advice during this pandemic has been fundamental to our work to drive down the incidence of Covid-19 in the community. Our priority continues to be to minimise risk and protect as many people as possible from severe illness.”

Dr Holohan went on to say:
Dr Holohan went on to say:

Dr Holohan acknowledged the new measures are not what 'any of us want to hear, particularly at this time of year'. 

"We know that it adds an additional burden at what has been a very difficult time for all of us, particularly those with young families."

The new guidelines were announced as a further 5,471 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed. A total of 579 Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalised, of whom 122 are in ICU.

Read More

Negative Covid test needed to enter Ireland from Friday

More in this section

Witness heard woman say 'you got off light' to man lying covered in blood, Cork murder trial told Witness heard woman say 'you got off light' to man lying covered in blood, Cork murder trial told
Cork's Lord Mayor exceeds 'Movember' fundraising target Cork's Lord Mayor exceeds 'Movember' fundraising target
Law and justice concept Suspended sentence for man who approached Cork City Council worker 'in a threatening manner'
#covid-19coronaviruscorkmicheal martin
<p>The 13-acre site consists of manicured lawns, a large bandstand area and pond features. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Opening date announced for Cork city's Marina Park

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more