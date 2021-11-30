Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 15:33

Nine further Covid cases confirmed in Munster rugby squad

The group testing positive have been moved to a separate quarantine hotel in Cape Town, where the first player who tested positive on Sunday is based.
Cate McCurry

A further nine positive cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Munster's wider rugby squad in South Africa.

The new cases were found among players and support staff.

The latest cases could delay the team's return to Ireland.

The rest of the touring party will continue to isolate in their own rooms in a hotel.

A spokesman for the team said: "Munster's latest round of PCR testing has identified nine positive cases.

"The group, including staff and players, will move to the designated quarantine hotel in Cape Town joining the first player who tested positive on Sunday.

"The remaining party of 38 have all returned negative results and continue to individually isolate in their rooms where they have been based since Sunday night.

"As outlined by the Irish government on Monday, those that have received negative results have clearance to travel from the South African authorities."

He continued: "In taking every precaution, the touring party have completed another round of PCR testing this morning - the third in less than 60 hours - and will wait on results ahead of next steps.

"The 10 members of the group who have tested positive will remain in Cape Town until the end of their isolation period.

"While the individuals were disappointed on receiving the news, they are thankfully well and will continue to be monitored medically at this time.

"We understand this is a challenging situation and would like to thank families, friends, colleagues and our rugby community for the many messages of best wishes."

Earlier this week, Sports Minister Jack Chambers said anyone who had tested negative would be allowed to travel back to Ireland.

The squad will have to isolate for 10 days at home once they return to Ireland, which is likely to effect their Heineken Champions Cup game against Wasps on December 12.

