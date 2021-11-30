Kinsale Lions Club issue Christmas toy appeal for children in hospital

A TOY appeal has been issued by the Kinsale Lions Club, following a very successful campaign last year, which saw 60 bags of toys and gifts, delivered by Garda Escort, to Cork University Hospital, The Mercy and The South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital as well as to Edel House, a refuge for women and children.

Alice de la Cour from Kinsale Lions Club said that last year, there were lots of children in hospital who didn’t get to see siblings, friends, grandparents and other people that they were close to due to Covid and they wanted to help.

“It was probably one of the most challenging times of their lives, it’s one thing being ill and being hospitalised but not having regular visits from family and friends makes it even more difficult.

“We decided that a Toy and gift appeal would be a really nice event to show that the rest of us were thinking about them.We also collected toiletries and gifts suitable for teenagers who sometimes tend to be left out of the loop.”

Outlining the type of things they are looking for in the appeal, Alice said: “This year we would be delighted to get any toys really suitable for children. Board games, dolls, art sets, educational toys/games. footballs, rugby balls, Lego, etc. For the older ones, things like toiletries, cosmetics, shampoos, vanity bags, hat & scarf sets, cosmetics, T-Shirts, perfumes etc.”

Some of the toys collected last year by the Kinsale Lions Club.

Talking about the kindness of the people of Kinsale and the impact of running the appeal, Mrs de la Cour said the organisation was founded to be charitable, but it is the generosity of the community that makes it all possible.

“I suppose when you join a group like The Lions, you do so in order to give something back to society. We all have something to give, no matter how insignificant we may feel it is, we all have a role to play.

“It is one thing setting up the event and organising it but the most important part in this whole event is the donating of toys, gifts etc and those came in abundance last year from the people of Kinsale.

“The event is nothing without their generosity. I have never seen a town like Kinsale in the way that they constantly care for those in their community, young and old.”

Amanda Neri who sang for the kids last year.

Appealing to businesses to get involved, Alice said: “We would be delighted to get support from groups who feel that they might like to donate to this cause for 2021. The delivery of toys and gifts will take place this year on December 10. Perhaps staff might like to do a fundraiser and we will purchase the toys and gifts or they can donate the gifts and we can arrange for collection.”

To get involved contact Alice de la Cour from Kinsale Lions Club on 086/8504862 or drop off donations to Fitzgerald Accountants, Kinsale during office hours, Monday to Friday.