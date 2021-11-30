Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 08:31

Fresh calls for action on ‘dangerous’ corner on Cork Greenway

Cork County Council initially said the route was being looked at by the transportation section in connection with a new commuter cycling route
The issue of the corner — a 90-degree left-hand turn, followed by a 90-degree right, protected by a barrier — was described as “urgent and outstanding” by Independent Councillor Marcia D’Alton

A “DANGEROUS” corner on the Passage West part of the Cork Harbour Greenway may be reassessed by Cork County Council for remedial works.

The issue of the corner — a 90-degree left-hand turn, followed by a 90-degree right, protected by a barrier — was described as “urgent and outstanding” by Independent Councillor Marcia D’Alton.

Mrs D’Alton said the double corner along the waterfront adjacent to the PACE building is “dangerous” and outlined it was an “immediate and urgent” risk to the public.

Speaking to The Echo, she said kids on bikes and people in wheelchairs are most at risk at the pinch point.

Cork County Council initially said the route was being looked at by the transportation section in connection with a new commuter cycling route. However, the Council said it was the entire route being looked at, not just this focus point.

Ms D’Alton said the issue had been around for a good nine to ten years and something needed to be done.

“It’s been on cards since the town council days, even the wall which is owned and used by the pay centre, agreed to give a portion of it to soften that bend, so that those trying to navigate the greenway aren’t prone to falling into the sea as they are at present.

“It’s dangerous and it could be a long time before we actually see diggers and boots on the ground to address the wider issue. This is an immediate and urgent danger.”

Carrigaline Municipal District officer Carol Conway said she would follow up on the request and revert back.

