Emergency services attending four vehicle collision on Cork's South Ring; long traffic delays for motorists

Motorists travelling westbound on the South Link are experiencing delays this morning due to a multi-vehicle incident.

Traffic is particularly busy at the Bloomfield Junction at Rochestown on the N40.

Bloomfield junction to Douglas jammed up this morning due to a multiple car accident. #CorkTraffic pic.twitter.com/2hkPaesUNg — John Roycroft (@torban69) November 30, 2021

Traffic is backed up to the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

Movement is also slow travelling eastbound.

This morning a Garda spokesperson said:

"Gardaí are at the scene of a 4 vehicle road traffic collision on the South Link Road, Cork that occurred at 8.00am this morning, 30th November 2021.

"No injuries have been reported.

"Investigations are ongoing."