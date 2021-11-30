Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 09:07

Emergency services attending four vehicle collision on Cork's South Ring; long traffic delays for motorists

Traffic is particularly busy at the Bloomfield Junction at Rochestown.

Motorists travelling westbound on the South Link are experiencing delays this morning due to a multi-vehicle incident.

Traffic is particularly busy at the Bloomfield Junction at Rochestown on the N40.

Traffic is backed up to the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

Movement is also slow travelling eastbound.

This morning a Garda spokesperson said: 

"Gardaí are at the scene of a 4 vehicle road traffic collision on the South Link Road, Cork that occurred at 8.00am this morning, 30th November 2021.

"No injuries have been reported.

"Investigations are ongoing."


