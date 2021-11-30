Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 07:00

Cork teen caught with €8k stash of cocaine avoids jail

Judge Helen Boyle said the probation report on the teen was not particularly helpful to him. 
Judge Helen Boyle said the probation report on Christian Morey, of 135 Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork, was not particularly helpful to him as it was reported that Morey minimised his involvement and described him as a high risk of reoffending.

Liam Heylin

A TEENAGER who was caught with an €8,000 stash of cocaine at his home has been given a suspended two-year sentence, even though the judge referred to the Probation Service report, which put him at high risk of reoffending.

“The Probation Service don’t really see a role for its service in the future due to him not being forthcoming with them,” Judge Boyle said.

“He has no previous convictions for drug use.

“In terms of gravity and culpability — regardless of whether you were holding it for someone else or going to sell it on — you were part of an industry that causes misery for those who get caught up in it.

“You are dealing with people who are far more dangerous than you are. I think you knew what you were doing. You were surrounded by drug-dealing paraphernalia.

“I accept there are background issues impeding your understanding.”

Detective Sergeant Jason Wallace testified that, at 7.30pm on October 19, 2020, gardaí went to the home of Morey in Hollyhill.

Officers executed a search warrant secured by Garda Shane Halligan and commenced searching. They found €8,050 worth of suspected cocaine in a bag on Morey’s person.

“We also found 280 baggies and a weighing scales in his bedroom,” Garda Halligan said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Morey was informed at 8pm that evening that he was being arrested. He was cautioned and brought to Gurranabraher Garda Station for interview.

“He made full admissions that he had the drugs for sale or supply. He was 18 years old at the time,” Garda Halligan said.

Morey, who is now 19, was represented in court by barrister Emmet Boyle.

Mr Boyle BL said of the teenager: “He was not in any way mendacious or seeking to minimise his liability.

“He is in custody since September 7 in respect of this case.”

The defence barrister said the reason for the accused being remanded in custody was that he had failed to appear in court for an earlier hearing.

“He was 18 years at the time of the offence. Others were present in the home at the time. When he was asked to produce them, he did so without reluctance or mendacity,” Mr Boyle said.

“He was educated in non-mainstream education,” Mr Boyle said.

