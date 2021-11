THERE has been an increase in the number of people recorded as homeless in Cork, with the county accounting for the second-highest number of people recorded as homeless last month.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Monthly Homelessness Report showed that there were 440 adults recorded as homeless in Cork during the week of October 25 to October 31 this year, an increase of 17 people on the previous month.

Figures broken down by region show there were 534 homeless adults in the South West region (encompassing Cork and Kerry) accessing local authority-managed emergency accommodation during the same week, 371 of whom were male and 163 female.

There were 67 people aged between 18 and 24, 298 aged between 25 and 44, 151 aged between 45 and 64 and 18 aged 65 or over accessing emergency accommodation in the region.

There were 68 families recorded as homeless in the South West region for the same period, consisting of a total of 89 adults and 142 child dependants.

Nationally, 6,317 adults were recorded as homeless for the same week.

The national housing and homeless charity, the Peter McVerry Trust, said that the latest rise in the number of people recorded as homeless is a trend that needs to be urgently reversed.

The charity’s CEO Pat Doyle said there is an immediate need to stem the rise in homelessness to avoid the loss of hard-won gains over the past 18 months.

“There has been and continues to be enormous efforts from NGOs in partnership with the DRHE, local authorities and the Department of Housing to offer more supports to people at risk and provide pathways into housing for those who do end up in homeless services.

“Even with this latest increase we are still some way off the peak we experienced in 2019 but we have to ensure that we do everything we can to stop the increase, to stabilise the numbers, and ultimately drive it down to much lower levels,” he said.

“In the short term we have to progress people into housing as quickly as possible and we have to find more housing solutions urgently or we risk further increases in homelessness in the coming months,” he added.