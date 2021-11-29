Boil Water Notice first issued on October 20 still remains in place in Cork town

A Boil Water Notice that was issued as a precautionary measure on Wednesday, October 20 still remains in place for the greater Macroom area until further notice.

Irish Water and Cork County Council have reminded customers in Macroom town, Codrum, Masseytown, Kilnagurteen, Coolehane, Coolcower, Macloneigh, Carrigadrohid, Ballinagree and surrounding areas, supplied by Macroom Public Water Supply that the Boil Water Notice remains in place as a precautionary measure due to elevated turbidity in the supply.

Experts from Irish Water and Cork County Council are working to implement solutions to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

Neil Smyth, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead said:

“The condition of the two filters at Macroom Water Treatment Plant was assessed in detail last week and an interim upgrade has commenced. The deterioration in the filters was caused by the failure of the saturation pumps at the plant. It is expected that these interim works will improve the turbidity issues that have persisted since the saturation system was put back into operation.

"Once the filter works have been completed, we will once again sample the water supply and liaise with the HSE with a view to lifting the Boil Water Notice."

"To ensure a more safe and secure supply for the future, a full refurbishment of each filter is being planned,” he added.

Mr Smyth said public health remains their ‘number one’ priority.

“I would again like to thank everyone in Macroom for their patience and cooperation while we work to restore a safe water supply to the community. Public health remains our number one priority. We will issue a further update as soon as more information is available."

In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice. They are also reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.

In line with HSE Covid-19 advice and the requirement for frequent hand washing, Irish Water advises that the water remains suitable for this purpose, and boiling the water is not required.

If any customer is unsure if the Boil Water Notice applies to their area, they can contact the Irish Water customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.