Cork city councillor elected to serve on the Executive Committee of the Green Party

CORK city councillor, Oliver Moran, has been elected to a two-year term on the Executive Committee of the Green Party.

He will join party leader, Eamon Ryan, and deputy leader, Catherine Martin, on the committee, which is responsible for the medium and long-term development of the party.

Elections to the Executive Committee took place at the party's convention last weekend. Cllr Moran said was privileged to be elected to the position by party members.

“It's a great privilege to be elected by members across the island and for their support and confidence in me to work for a diverse, progressive and socially just green movement.”

The Cork city councillor continued:

“The Executive Committee elections this year were particularly hard-contested because of a change that came into place this year.

"That reduced the number of people elected each year but extended the term that each person will serve on the committee to two years."

"It's particularly a privilege to be given this responsibility by members at a time when the party is in government,” he added.

Long-time members of the Cork Greens, Mary Ryder and Dominick Donnelly, were elected trustees of the party. Ms Ryder and Mr Donnelly will be entitled to attend meetings of the Executive Committee when financial matters are discussed.

Separately, Cork-based councillor, Colette Finn, has accepted nominations from party members, including Ireland South MEP, Grace O'Sullivan, to contest this month's election for party chair.

That position is currently held by former Lord Mayor of Dublin, Hazel Chu, who announced she would be stepping down at the end of her term.

Cllr Finn has announced her candidacy for the election:

"I'm running for Chair of the Green Party. I hope to be a unifying force but courageous enough to tackle difficult issues as Hazel has done. We need to challenge 'market economic'-thinking and the extent to which the default person in our system is a particular type of guy.

"We need to co-operate with one another and have respect for our differences. I hope to promote that vision so that everyone can feel part of the Green Party,” she said.

The results are expected to be known in mid-December.