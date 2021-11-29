Minister Coveney opens new support service centre at Cork's Collins Barracks

A new personnel support service centre for army personnel in Collins Barracks, Cork was opened today by the Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

An extensive refurbishment of these disused former Married Quarters houses will now provide the facilities necessary for a PSS Resource Centre.

The development will also incorporate a veteran support centre.

At the official opening of the Personnel Support Service Resource Centre at Camp Field, Collins Barracks, Cork, were (from left) Patsy Dineen, national vice-chairman, IUNVA; Diarmuid Higgins, national president, ONE, and Bob Seward, chairman, Cork City branch, ONE.

Minister Coveney said: “The completion of this new facility provides all-inclusive facilities to cater for the provision of the Personnel Support Service and the Veterans Support Centre at Collins Barracks.

"It will provide support facilities for both serving personnel, Defence Forces veterans and their families in a private area where issues of a sensitive nature can be addressed.”

The Minister paid tribute to all those involved in delivering this facility in these challenging times.

In particular those within the Defence Forces, the Design Team and the Contractor, Resolution Mode Ltd who completed the project on time and within budget at a cost of €360,000.

Simon Coveney, T.D., Minister for Defence & Foreign Affairs, inspecting a guard of honour from 1 Brigade Artillery Regiment prior to officially opening the Personnel Support Service Resource Centre at Camp Field, Collins Barracks, Cork.

The provision of these new facilities at Collins Barracks will support and recognise the important role of PSS in promoting the Defence Forces safe and positive work culture.

The Veterans Support Centre will similarly support the activities of their Veterans Associations in providing help and assistance to their Defence Forces veterans.

A spokesperson for Collins Barracks said:

“The project involved refurbishment of an existing, disused building in the "Camp Field", Collins Barracks.

"The result is the transformation of this former semi-detached house into a modern, fully-equipped resource centre."

"The newly-opened building will contain offices, meeting rooms and informal meeting areas, which will allow the Personnel Support Service to provide a much-needed service to the personnel of Collins Barracks.”

They added: “The Veteran Support Centre, in the same building, will allow for veterans from Cork City and beyond, to avail of support and social interaction with other former members of the Defence Forces family”.

Denis Begley of Moloney Contracts Resolution Mode, the main contractors, at the official opening of the Personnel Support Service Resource Centre at Camp Field, Collins Barracks, Cork.

The Personnel Support Service was established in the Defence Forces in 1993, and trained military personnel and occupational social workers are located in all Defence Forces locations across the State.

They provide assistance in a range of matters including family and relationship issues; coping with deployments; health concerns including alcohol and mental health issues; work and finance, and information and referral.

Simon Coveney, T.D., Minister for Defence & Foreign Affairs, who officially opened the Personnel Support Service Resource Centre at Camp Field, Collins Barracks, Cork, pictured with (from left) Brig. Gen. Brian Cleary, GOC, 1 Brigade; Brig. Gen. (Retired) Paddy Flynn; Jacqui McCrum, secretary general, Dept. of Defence, and Lt. Gen. Seán Clancy, Chief of Staff, Defence Forces. Picture Denis Minihane.

They also provide support to personnel who are serving stints overseas.