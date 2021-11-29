Cobh woman who co-founded African charity seeks support on Giving Tuesday

Cobh woman Maria Kidney is seeking support for her charity Brighter Communities Worldwide which works in Kenya supporting communities.
Co-founded with her husband Martin, Maria is asking Corkonians to support families in Kenya to survive the pandemic.
Speaking to The Echo, Maria said the charity has a fantastic opportunity to multiply Cork’s generosity on Tuesday, November 30.
“A donation from you on Tuesday, November 30 could be matched up to 100% as the more we raise the bigger will be our share of a special Giving Tuesday fund from GlobalGiving. This means €50 donated today could be worth up to €100.
Describing the difference a donation of €50 euro could make, Maria said:
To donate online follow this link.