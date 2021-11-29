Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 14:06

Cobh woman who co-founded African charity seeks support on Giving Tuesday

This GivingTuesday Brighter Communities Worldwide urges you to support their Covid-19 vaccine support programme in rural Kenya 

Roisin Burke

Cobh woman Maria Kidney is seeking support for her charity Brighter Communities Worldwide which works in Kenya supporting communities.

Co-founded with her husband Martin, Maria is asking Corkonians to support families in Kenya to survive the pandemic.

Charity worker Maria Kidney with husband Martin Ballantyne.
Speaking to The Echo, Maria said the charity has a fantastic opportunity to multiply Cork’s generosity on Tuesday, November 30.

Maria Kidney, Co- founder of Brighter Communities Worldwide.
“A donation from you on Tuesday, November 30 could be matched up to 100% as the more we raise the bigger will be our share of a special Giving Tuesday fund from GlobalGiving. This means €50 donated today could be worth up to €100.

Describing the difference a donation of €50 euro could make, Maria said:

“€50 supports PPE for four health workers in Kenya.” Maria said Brighter Communities Worldwide have a big target for this Tuesday.

“On Tuesday we are aiming to raise €50,000 in 24 hours for the survival of families in Kenya. With your help we can do this!” 

To donate online follow this link.

