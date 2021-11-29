Juror no-show in Cork murder trial 

One of the jurors in the Cork murder trial did not appear at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork today.

The trial of Helen Jones and Keith O’Hara for the murder of Paul Jones at his home in Bandon Road, Cork, over two years ago was to resume today.

When the eleven jurors arrived in the courtroom, Mr Justice Michael McGrath said, “As you can see your numbers are down one this morning.

"I am going to send you away now. Come back at 2pm.

“We are going to address the matter that has arisen, seek advices and so on.”

The foreman of the jury handed a note to the judge after a brief adjournment.

Mr Justice McGrath informed the lawyers in the case, “The jury is aware from its own information of the factual situation. They have not expressed any particular concerns.”

What is to happen now with the trial will be clarified after lunch.

Helen Jones, 54, of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering Paul Jones – her 52-year-old brother at his home - on September 4 2019 at 108 Bandon Road, Cork.

Keith O’Hara, 43, of 27 Cahergal Avenue, also pleaded not guilty to the same murder charge.

Her co-accused Keith O’Hara, 43, also of 27 Cahergal Avenue, also pleaded not guilty to the same murder charge.

Each defendant is additionally charged with a different count related to alleged trespass at the same time and place. Helen Jones is charged with trespass to cause serious harm while carrying a knife. Keith O’Hara is charged with trespassing to commit serious harm. The defendants also pleaded not guilty to these charges.