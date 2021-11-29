Average age for Covid cases in Cork is 33

TWENTY new outbreaks of Covid-19 were reported in the HSE South region which comprises Cork and Kerry in the week ending November 20.

The outbreaks were identified across a range of different settings including hospitals, schools and residential institutions.

According to a report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), six new outbreaks of the virus were reported in residential institutions in the HSE South region in that week.

Two new Covid-19 outbreaks were identified in hospitals in the region while there were also two outbreaks in nursing homes, one in a community hospital/long stay unit and one in ‘other healthcare services’.

Two new outbreaks were also identified in schools in the region last week while there was one workplace-related outbreak reported.

The HPSC said two outbreaks were reported which were linked to religious/other ceremonies, two related to extended families, and one related to an ‘other’ category in the region — however, they cautioned that the outbreaks in these and a small number of other categories could be underestimated due to public health focus on key settings at present.

Nationally, 124 new Covid-19 outbreaks were reported last week, down 26 from the previous week.

This figure included 24 outbreaks associated with schools and six associated with childcare facilities.

There were eight acute hospital outbreaks notified, five nursing home outbreaks, three community hospital/long-stay unit outbreaks, 24 residential institution outbreaks and 16 outbreaks associated with other healthcare services.

There were 10 outbreaks associated with workplaces.

The remaining 28 outbreaks included private houses (16), extended family (four), social gatherings (two), religious/other ceremony (four), sporting activity/fitness (one) and ‘other’ location (one).

Meanwhile, a separate HPSC report for the same week shows that 3,364 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Cork during week 46 accounting for 11% of cases nationally.

The median age of cases in Cork was 33.