Cancer charity launches Christmas cards with local artist to help fund cancer research

Breakthrough Cancer Research together with renowned textile artist Fiona Turley have launched a collection of Christmas cards with 100% of the proceeds helping fund research for the treatment and prevention of cancer.

The Christmas cards come in a set of 10 and feature an assortment of hand-painted original designs by Ms Turley who has been creating the festive designs for the charity for over 15 years, adding new designs annually to the collection.

This year, she created a Christmas teddy design, a church window, snowy berries with a robin, and the starry night Christmas scene, along with other past favourites.

The festive cards have helped Breakthrough Cancer Research to raise over €250,000 to support cancer research in Ireland to date.

Speaking about this year’s Christmas card launch, Ms Turley said that she is “thrilled” to create designs each year to help the charity.

“I hope people will make an extra special effort to send a card to someone they love this Christmas and we can spread a message of hope in these strange and uncertain times,” she said.

CEO for Breakthrough Cancer Research, Orla Dolan, said: “We are so thankful to have this ongoing creative partnership with Fiona. She has been incredibly generous with her time and talents over many years.

Her card designs are so full of colour and festive cheer and are a real favourite for our supporters.

"Placing an order for the cards has become part of the Christmas tradition for many and we hope to extend that even further this year.

“They are available online so it’s really simple and accessible to give us your support by placing an order or giving us a call, all support is appreciated greatly.

Artist Fiona Turley.

“We would also like to thank everyone who regularly supports our Christmas appeal and we hope you can support us again this year.

Cancer touches us all and your support helps us bring life-changing treatments from the laboratory to patients.

The cards are also a sustainable option being designed and produced locally and printed on Shiro Echo paper which is 100% recycled paper and FSC® certified.

They are available to purchase online in the virtual shop on breakthroughcancerresearch.ie or by calling 021 4226655.