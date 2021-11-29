Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 07:00

Cancer charity launches Christmas cards with local artist to help fund cancer research

Cancer charity launches Christmas cards with local artist to help fund cancer research

Breakthrough Cancer Research have teamed up with renowned textile artist Fiona Turley to launch a collection of Christmas cards.

Breda Graham

Breakthrough Cancer Research together with renowned textile artist Fiona Turley have launched a collection of Christmas cards with 100% of the proceeds helping fund research for the treatment and prevention of cancer.

The Christmas cards come in a set of 10 and feature an assortment of hand-painted original designs by Ms Turley who has been creating the festive designs for the charity for over 15 years, adding new designs annually to the collection.

This year, she created a Christmas teddy design, a church window, snowy berries with a robin, and the starry night Christmas scene, along with other past favourites.

The festive cards have helped Breakthrough Cancer Research to raise over €250,000 to support cancer research in Ireland to date.

Speaking about this year’s Christmas card launch, Ms Turley said that she is “thrilled” to create designs each year to help the charity.

“I hope people will make an extra special effort to send a card to someone they love this Christmas and we can spread a message of hope in these strange and uncertain times,” she said.

CEO for Breakthrough Cancer Research, Orla Dolan, said: “We are so thankful to have this ongoing creative partnership with Fiona. She has been incredibly generous with her time and talents over many years.

Her card designs are so full of colour and festive cheer and are a real favourite for our supporters.

"Placing an order for the cards has become part of the Christmas tradition for many and we hope to extend that even further this year.

“They are available online so it’s really simple and accessible to give us your support by placing an order or giving us a call, all support is appreciated greatly.

Artist Fiona Turley.
Artist Fiona Turley.

“We would also like to thank everyone who regularly supports our Christmas appeal and we hope you can support us again this year.

Cancer touches us all and your support helps us bring life-changing treatments from the laboratory to patients.

 The cards are also a sustainable option being designed and produced locally and printed on Shiro Echo paper which is 100% recycled paper and FSC® certified.

They are available to purchase online in the virtual shop on breakthroughcancerresearch.ie or by calling 021 4226655.

Read More

Lack of GP cover leading to a ‘risk of burnout’

More in this section

COVID-19 atypical pneumonia, virus definition Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Blood test Don’t panic on Omicron variant says Cork doctor
New support service centre to open at Cork's Collins Barracks New support service centre to open at Cork's Collins Barracks
Additional 3,735 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Ireland Additional 3,735 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Ireland
<p>Posting on Facebook recently the Tidy Towns committee in Carrigaline said they collected four empty vodka bottles, 26 beer cans, three cardboard beer boxes, seven miniature shot bottles, and a dozen discarded pizza boxes in the parklet area after the weekend.</p>

Group highlights 'consistent, reckless and criminal behavior' in Cork's largest town

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more