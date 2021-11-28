Group highlights 'consistent, reckless and criminal behavior' in Cork's largest town

Anti-social behaviour in Cork's largest town is under investigation by Gardaí following two weekends of vandalism.

Carrigaline Park and the town parklet, have seen people misusing the facilities with reports of gatherings and alcohol consumption after dark.

Carrigaline Tidy Towns Volunteers, who maintain the area, have become frustrated by the situation.

On Monday, the organisation said they collected a colossal amount of bottles and cans from the parklet as well as finding bins purchased through the Tidy Towns funds burnt out.

Posting on Facebook, the Tidy Towns committee said they collected four empty vodka bottles, 26 beer cans, three cardboard beer boxes, seven miniature shot bottles, and a dozen discarded pizza boxes in the parklet area after the weekend.

The committee also located the burned remains of one of their bins this morning near the skate park along with a second wheelie bin and a full pallet; all burned and melted flat. There was also burning of the general public waste bins around the main park.

The group said: “Tidy Towns volunteers and Cork County Council staff invest so much time and effort in creating and maintaining these public spaces; to see this behaviour and these actions is demoralising.

“This weekly, consistent, reckless and criminal behaviour has to stop.”

Speaking to The Echo, chairperson of the Carrigaline Tidy Towns, Liam O’Connor said things had gotten out of hand and the parklet, which is a valuable amenity in the area, has become a no-go area from 8pm onwards.

Mr O’Connor said the behaviour was “disgraceful and demoralising” and highlighted the work that had gone into the facility, both by Cork County Council and the local Tidy Towns group.

"Cork County Council put down astroturf, put in large planters and six benches, Tidy Towns maintaining the area with plants and bins.”

Mr O’Connor estimated €1,000 was spent on plants throughout the year and the bins cost €150 each, and for each replacement.

The Tidy Towns chairperson said that the group wanted to put up lights and Christmas decorations in the amenity area, but felt they may be destroyed by the nighttime cohort.

“We really need a full-time guard on Friday and Saturday nights in Carrigaline,” Mr O’Connor said,

“It’s the only way to move people on. Carrigaline in the biggest town in the county, there are lots of teenagers and I would think the rate of anti-social behaviour in the area is pretty high. It comes with the territory.”

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating a number of incidents that occurred in the community park/town parklet areas of Carrigaline over the past two weekends. No incidents were reported this weekend.