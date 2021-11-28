Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 14:17

Not known if any cases of Omicron variant in Ireland

Not known if any cases of Omicron variant in Ireland

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said a lot of Covid-19 testing is carried out in Ireland, and so far Omicron has not been picked up. Photograph: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Rebecca Black, PA

A Government minister has said it is not known if there are any cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Ireland.

The variant has been identified in countries across Europe including the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation by South Africa on Wednesday.

It has prompted new measures on travel to be introduced in Ireland and many other countries across the world.

However the common travel area between the UK and Ireland is so far exempt from the measures.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said a lot of Covid-19 testing is carried out in Ireland, and so far Omicron has not been picked up.

“We won’t know the real impact of this for a number of weeks; it will take two or three weeks to see does it increase transmissibility, does it increase illness or can it get round vaccines,” he told RTÉ’s The Week In Politics programme.

“It means that while we’re waiting for that scientific evidence that we double down to tackle the Delta variant … that hasn’t gone away, there are still 5,000 people a day getting infected in our country so it shouldn’t distract from doing the basic things that we have been doing well to get those numbers down.” A further 3,735 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland on Sunday.

At 8am on the same day, there were 566 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 117 were in intensive care.

Read More

Cork GP appeals to public to do what is within their power to stop the spread of Covid-19

More in this section

Book inspired by Cork's Adam King nominated for prestigious book award Book inspired by Cork's Adam King nominated for prestigious book award
Watch: Cork kids perform alongside Ed Sheeran on Toy Show Watch: Cork kids perform alongside Ed Sheeran on Toy Show
Cork GP appeals to public to do what is within their power to stop the spread of Covid-19 Cork GP appeals to public to do what is within their power to stop the spread of Covid-19
coronavirus#covid-19
Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus

Additional 4,791 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as new variant detected in Europe

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more