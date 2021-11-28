Councillors critical of lack of bus routes on Cork's northside

TWO northside councillors have hit out at the National Transport Authority for “abandoning” a burgeoning area of the city, leaving it without adequate public transport options.

Labour Party councillor John Maher said there was a lack of connectivity routes in Ballyvolane, Kilcully, Dublin Pike and Upper Glanmire. In relation to the new BusConnects draft proposal for a reworked bus network in the city, Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn hit out at what he believes to be short-sightedness by Bus Eireann and the BusConnects team for not including Kilcully, Upper Whites Cross and Glanmire for bus service in the plan.

“This area, which has been let down continuously by lack of bus services, is one of the fastest-growing areas in the city,” he said.

Kilcully, Whites Cross which borders the top of Dublin Hill, has seen a rapid extension and building of property in recent years.

Mr Maher said: “While we develop infrastructure we need to be mindful of new developments and residents but respectful of existing residents of which many have spent 20/30 years without basic services.

“There are no changes to the 207 in the short term yet areas like estates on the Banduff Road have no bus service and nothing to address the issue. BusConnects is becoming a figment of imagination for these communities yet we expect these communities to go without.”

Mr O’Flynn said:

“When you look at the city development plan and the future city development plans, this area will be ‘doughnutted’ with a tremendous amount of houses along with facilities and community associations and community halls etc.

“We currently have planning for further housing estates in the Upper Glanmire area, which is already fitted with a community school, church and a wonderful community centre and gardens."

BusConnects, the department of the NTA responsible for the bus networks, was asked for comment.