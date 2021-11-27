Christmas food and craft market at Fr Ferris Park

FR FERRIS Park in Castlelyons is turning into a market village for the day on Sunday, with more than four stands taking part in a Christmas food and craft market.

“There will be an array of crafts and food on sale, from scrumptious cakes to chutney and jams,” organisers said.

“You can place your order for your Christmas goodies, and Ballyvolane House will be there on the day with their famous Bertha Gin, and other food products.

“Cooladoody Farm will also be there, and if you feel like a hot lunch, you can get same on the day from Stacks Shack and, of course, a welcome cup of coffee or tea from Coffee Beo, and lovely desserts etc from L A Creme.”

In addition, there will be a wide selection of crafts on show, giving shoppers the chance to pick up some unique Christmas gifts.

“There will be a wide selection of knitwear, crochet, and stitching,” organisers said.

“It will be an ideal opportunity to pick up beautiful handmade bird boxes from Wellwood Crafts, as well as some beautiful Christmas wreaths.

“Irish Dolls House Grand Design will be on hand maybe to help with Santa’s wish list.

“There will be many more crafts on sale on the day, [including] a wide selection of wood crafting, Christmas cards, candles, soap, and skincare.”

Organised by Ann Barry and Ann Hegarty, this is an entirely outdoor event, to ensure a safe environment.

Entry to the event is free, however, tickets will be on sale for a Christmas fundraising super draw, with proceeds going towards the upkeep and renovations of community facilities.

The fair takes place from 12pm to 4pm at Fr Ferris Park this Sunday, November 28.