Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 11:34

Man who 'squared up' to garda fails in appeal against suspended two-month jail term

28-year-old Shane O’Sullivan of 20 Somerton Road, Ballinlough, Cork, was given a two months suspended sentence for engaging in threatening behaviour. He was fined €300 for being drunk and danger. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A young man who ‘squared up’ to a member of An Garda Síochána failed in his appeal against a suspended two-month jail term.

Judge Helen Boyle said at Cork Circuit Appeals Court, “I think this is too serious to substitute anything for a suspended sentence. It is to keep you out of trouble. I don’t propose to interfere with the order of the district court.” 

The appellant’s barrister, Paula McCarthy, said the accused had hoped to have the suspended sentence substituted with a fine instead.

Judge Boyle said, 

“You were aggressive and highly intoxicated. You were swearing and abusive to gardaí, squaring up to them.” 

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the public order incident at the appeal.

28-year-old Shane O’Sullivan of 20 Somerton Road, Ballinlough, Cork, was given a two months suspended sentence for engaging in threatening behaviour. He was fined €300 for being drunk and danger.

Garda Seán Hahessy went to a call in relation to intoxicated man in a car at Vienna Woods hotel on June 28 2020 at 6pm.

Shane O’Sullivan’s eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred and there was an empty vodka bottle beside him.

He became aggressive. Numerous members of the public present and he refused to stop. 

“Mr O’Sullivan then began squaring up to Garda Hahessy and continued to be aggressive,” Sgt Kelleher said.

