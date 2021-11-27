Chance for schools to win carol competition

AN online Christmas Carol competition for schools has been launched with a prize of €2,000 for the winning school.

The event is organised by Audiology Medical Services and the winner will be chosen by a public vote.

Last year’s winning school was Cara Junior School in Banduff with their rendition of ‘Let It Snow’.

Kay Lewis, Chief Operating Officer of Audiology Medical Service, said: “We were blown away with the popularity of last year’s competition.”

The competition is open to all primary schools across the country. The entries will be judged by a team of judges, and bonus points will be given to entries which include Lámh or sign language in their performances.

Students can also enter Audiology Medical Services Festive Colouring Competition for children aged between 4 and 12 years of age. Designs can be downloaded at https://www.audiologymedicalservices.ie/

Further details of how to enter are also on the website.

The deadline to enter the Christmas Carol Competition is midnight on Tuesday, November 30,and the colouring competition deadline is December 10.