Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 10:23

Chance for schools to win carol competition

Last year’s winning school was Cara Junior School in Banduff with their rendition of ‘Let It Snow’.
Chance for schools to win carol competition

Pictured at the launch of the Audiological Medical Services Christmas Carol and art competition in Tralee were brothers Cormac, Ewen, and Oran McGovern from Kerry.

Ann Murphy

AN online Christmas Carol competition for schools has been launched with a prize of €2,000 for the winning school.

The event is organised by Audiology Medical Services and the winner will be chosen by a public vote.

Last year’s winning school was Cara Junior School in Banduff with their rendition of ‘Let It Snow’.

Kay Lewis, Chief Operating Officer of Audiology Medical Service, said: “We were blown away with the popularity of last year’s competition.”

The competition is open to all primary schools across the country. The entries will be judged by a team of judges, and bonus points will be given to entries which include Lámh or sign language in their performances.

Students can also enter Audiology Medical Services Festive Colouring Competition for children aged between 4 and 12 years of age. Designs can be downloaded at https://www.audiologymedicalservices.ie/

Further details of how to enter are also on the website.

The deadline to enter the Christmas Carol Competition is midnight on Tuesday, November 30,and the colouring competition deadline is December 10.

Read More

'This facility is giving young people a fantastic education': Calls for increased funding for Cork Life Centre

More in this section

'I can't express enough how grateful I am': Lisa Murphy to begin treatment for eating disorders 'I can't express enough how grateful I am': Lisa Murphy to begin treatment for eating disorders
'This facility is giving young people a fantastic education': Calls for increased funding for Cork Life Centre 'This facility is giving young people a fantastic education': Calls for increased funding for Cork Life Centre
Measures to increase substitute teacher availability are ‘plasters on an open wound’ says Cork principal Measures to increase substitute teacher availability are ‘plasters on an open wound’ says Cork principal
cork christmascork education
Olympic heroes help switch on Christmas lights in West Cork town

Olympic heroes help switch on Christmas lights in West Cork town

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more