Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 11:13

Bitter weather set to continue over the weekend as odds for a white Christmas in Cork are revealed 

Odds on it snowing on Christmas Day at Cork Airport are the same as the odds of snowfall at Dublin Airport on December 25. 
Bitter weather set to continue over the weekend as odds for a white Christmas in Cork are revealed 

Met Éireann has forecast flurries of sleet this weekend. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

Punters who backed a white Christmas last year were left out in the cold, but now an increasing number are throwing their weight behind the chances of a snowy Christmas Day this year. 

The odds of Christmas Day being showered in snowfall at Dublin Airport were slashed into 6/1 from 10/1 in the betting by BoyleSports after the number of bet requests mounted on Thursday morning.

Odds on it snowing on Christmas Day at Cork Airport are also at 6/1. 

The news comes as Met Éireann has forecast flurries of sleet this weekend. 

The national forecaster has said there will be widespread showers "falling as sleet at times" over high ground in Munster.

Northwest to north winds will be fresh to strong and gusty and will reach gale force on coasts.

Tonight temperatures will fall to between zero and plus 2 degrees and the strong winds will continue, northwest to north in direction. 

The strong northerly winds and cold weather will linger tomorrow with temperatures during the day ranging between 4 and 6 degrees. 

"There'll be further showers, again some of sleet, mainly around coastal areas with long sunny spells developing. 

"The winds will begin to ease later in the day," Met Éireann has stated.

Winds will become mainly light westerly tomorrow night with lowest temperatures of between minus 2 and plus 2 degrees.

Cloudier conditions will develop in the west of the country with rain along western coasts early in the night, slowly spreading through Munster and Connacht.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy and dull with the possibility of some patchy rain.

Temperatures will be between 9 and 11 degrees in Munster.

The current outlook for next week shows a slight rise in temperature, with mixed conditions. 

Read More

Christmas markets come to Cork with four festive-themed fairs across four weekends

More in this section

FILE PHOTO The European Medicines Agency has authorised the Pfizer Covid vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 END Walk-in Covid vaccination clinic to take place in Cork city this weekend
Pictures: Cork gears up for The Late Late Toy Show as this year's theme is revealed Pictures: Cork gears up for The Late Late Toy Show as this year's theme is revealed
Primark to announce €250 million investment and 700 new jobs; Cork Penneys store to benefit from €60m investment Primark to announce €250 million investment and 700 new jobs; Cork Penneys store to benefit from €60m investment
cork weathercork christmas
Christmas markets come to Cork with four festive-themed fairs across four weekends

Christmas markets come to Cork with four festive-themed fairs across four weekends

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more