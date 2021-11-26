Bitter weather set to continue over the weekend as odds for a white Christmas in Cork are revealed 

Punters who backed a white Christmas last year were left out in the cold, but now an increasing number are throwing their weight behind the chances of a snowy Christmas Day this year.

The odds of Christmas Day being showered in snowfall at Dublin Airport were slashed into 6/1 from 10/1 in the betting by BoyleSports after the number of bet requests mounted on Thursday morning.

Odds on it snowing on Christmas Day at Cork Airport are also at 6/1.

Cold & windy today with widespread showers, heavy at times, falling as sleet & snow over hills & mountains, particularly in the north🌦️

Northwesterly winds will be fresh to strong & gusty & will reach gale force on coasts⚠️

Highs 6 to 9 degrees, with an added wind chill factor🌡️ pic.twitter.com/TwAHkzz31L — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 26, 2021

The news comes as Met Éireann has forecast flurries of sleet this weekend.

The national forecaster has said there will be widespread showers "falling as sleet at times" over high ground in Munster.

Northwest to north winds will be fresh to strong and gusty and will reach gale force on coasts.

Tonight temperatures will fall to between zero and plus 2 degrees and the strong winds will continue, northwest to north in direction.

The strong northerly winds and cold weather will linger tomorrow with temperatures during the day ranging between 4 and 6 degrees.

"There'll be further showers, again some of sleet, mainly around coastal areas with long sunny spells developing.

"The winds will begin to ease later in the day," Met Éireann has stated.

Winds will become mainly light westerly tomorrow night with lowest temperatures of between minus 2 and plus 2 degrees.

Cloudier conditions will develop in the west of the country with rain along western coasts early in the night, slowly spreading through Munster and Connacht.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy and dull with the possibility of some patchy rain.

Temperatures will be between 9 and 11 degrees in Munster.

The current outlook for next week shows a slight rise in temperature, with mixed conditions.