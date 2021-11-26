Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 10:48

Christmas markets come to Cork with four festive-themed fairs across four weekends

Local charities and small businesses will have their wares on display in the gorgeous surroundings of the most Christmassy place in Cork.
Roisin Burke

Christmas markets are running at the atmospheric Nano Nagle Place in Cork in the run-up to Christmas this year.

Local charities and small businesses will have their wares on display in the gorgeous surroundings of the most Christmassy place in Cork.

The fair kicks off on Saturday, November 27, with the return of the Cork City Book Fair.

After an enforced absence of more than twelve months, the City Book Fair is back in town with dealers from throughout the country selling a wide selection of books - antiquarian, out-of-print, of local, Irish, general interest and some coins too.

Then on Sunday, December 5, you can support local charities and community groups by coming to the Community Markt where Nano Nagle’s own Lantern and Cork Migrant Centre will be there, selling crochet, knitting, textiles and more.

On Sunday, December 12, it will be all about sustainability and food, with lots of natural products including Christmas wreaths, candles, chocolates, cookies, and more.

Finally, on Sunday, December 19, a designer market will be held to complement Nano Nagle’s own great Design Shop, with ceramics, prints, and paintings, jewellery, wool crafts, woodwork, and intriguing air plants!

The markets will run from 10am to 5pm on each day.

For more information check out their social media:

