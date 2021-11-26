Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 10:32

Pictures: Cork gears up for The Late Late Toy Show as this year's theme is revealed

Tonight's show kicks off at 9.35pm on RTÉ One. 
The theme of this year’s Late Late Toy Show takes inspiration from the Disney classic, The Lion King. Host Ryan Tubridy is pictured with performers. Picture: Andres Poveda

Amy Nolan

Excitement is building in Cork and across the country today as the nation gears up for The Late Late Toy Show.

RTÉ has assured viewers that they can look forward to "a magical fun-filled Toy Show" inspired this year by Disney's The Lion King.

"Everyone has been locked up for a long time and that’s why we need to head out into the wild and join our friends in The Lion King," Toy Show host Ryan Tubridy commented. 

"This isn’t just a theme; it is a movement. 

"Every child can leave the house and leave the room and leave the kitchen and roam free in the jungle of their families because they are the boss tonight. 

"So, it is the future, it is wild, and it is beautiful. Join us in the jungle, we will see you tonight.”

Tonight's show, which kicks off at 9.35pm on RTÉ One, will feature two musical performances from Ryan.

This year's magical Lion King inspired set was created by the RTÉ production Design Department, led by Marcella Power. RTÉ's Costume and Make-Up departments, with costume led by Brigette Horan, have also been busily prepping the cast ahead of tonight's extravaganza. 

"Viewers can expect a magical fun-filled Toy Show with wonderful children wearing magical costumes," Ms Horan said.

"The vision and thought process behind this year's designs by costume designer Stacey Gallagher and the Costume Design Team was to dramatically create nature at its best, bursting with colour and texture and delivering costume structures that will move effortlessly and comfortably for the children to perform and depict the characters," she added.

The Toy Show Appeal, which last year raised over €6m of much-needed funds for Irish charities will be back for a second year running.

