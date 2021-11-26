Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 10:35

Walk-in Covid vaccination clinic to take place in Cork city this weekend

A walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic will take place at Cork City Hall this weekend. Photograph: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie.

Breda Graham

A walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic will take place at Cork City Hall this weekend.

The clinic is offering dose one and two of the Covid-19 vaccine and the booster vaccination for 60 to 69-year-olds and healthcare workers only.

The clinics will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

The Covid-19 vaccination administered for doses one and two will be the Pfizer vaccine and will be available to all those aged 12 years and over.

12 to 15-year-olds will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian as consent will be required.

The booster vaccination will be for 60 to 69-year-olds and healthcare workers only. Those wishing to avail of the booster must wait at least five months after finishing a course of Covid-19 vaccine before receiving the booster vaccine.

Those who have had Covid-19 since they were vaccinated should wait for six months after their jab before getting a booster dose.

Registration will take place at the vaccination centre for those who have not already registered and people will need their Personal Public Service Number (PPSN), photo ID, their Eircode and an email address and a mobile number.

For those attending for a second dose, it must be 21 days or longer since receiving a first dose. Those attending for a second dose must bring proof of their first dose vaccination and photo ID.

Those attending for a booster dose should bring proof of Covid-19 vaccination such as their Digital Cert or Vaccination Card.

People with any concerns regarding vaccination are asked to discuss them with their GP.

