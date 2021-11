“THREE out of every four deaths by suicide in Ireland are male and, globally, a man passes away by suicide every minute. So that’s why I’ve gotten more involved and more interested in the area.”

So says Sana Govender, a Movember ambassador from West Cork. Movember, a charity working to improve men’s mental health, raises funds to deliver research and support programmes that enable men to live happier, healthier, and longer lives.

“I like to help everybody, but men, in particular, are very closed off,” Mr Govender told The Echo. “They’re very hesitant to show vulnerability.”

He wants men to feel able to “open up, learn how to open up, [and] not to suffer in silence”.

Research from the charity found that men cited feeling embarrassed, not knowing whom to speak to, and not being able to find the right words as the top three reasons for not opening up.

“Your problems matter,” Mr Govender said. “Your situation matters, no matter what it is. You might be hesitant because you think other people are going through worse, so you’re not allowed say what you have to say, but that’s what leads to you having deeper-rooted issues in your life.”

For the month of November, the charity has been encouraging the public to fundraise by hosting an event, growing a moustache, or taking on an epic challenge.

Equally importantly, Mr Govender wants men to take the opportunity to open up about any problems they may be facing.

“Not only is it about raising funds for research and for prostate and testicular cancer and men’s mental health, but it’s also there to create awareness,” he said.

“If you have problems, something has to be done about them. So you go to the doctor to get checked up, you go to the gym to work on your body, you eat healthily.”

Find out more at movember.com.