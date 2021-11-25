Pensioner arrested at Cork Airport and charged with giving false information

The Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested a 75-year-old man from Ballyporeen at Cork Airport on charges of giving false information for passport applications.

One of the charges dates back to 2009 and the second one to 2019.

Bureau officer, Detective Garda Joanne O’Sullivan, arrested the pensioner and brought him to Gurranabraher garda station in Cork for the purpose of charging.

Charged and cautioned that he did not have to reply, the defendant opted to make no reply to the charges.

Man must surrender passport

Det. Garda O’Sullivan said she was not objecting to bail being granted to 75-year-old Thomas Ryan of 9 Riverview, Ballyporeen, County Tipperary, but that certain bail conditions were required.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, was appointed to represent the pensioner on free legal aid and he said there was no objection to the bail conditions required by the prosecution. Thomas Ryan must surrender his passport, not apply for a new one, not apply for any travel documents and sign once a week at Cahir garda station.

Det. Garda O’Sullivan said an eight-week adjournment was required by the prosecution to allow time for directions in the case to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until January 20 and remanded the accused on bail until then.

Premises searched following the arrest

Gardaí stated that as part of a GNBCI one man was arrested at Cork Airport and a premises was searched in County Tipperary pursuant to the provisions of Section 10 of the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1997.

Thomas Ryan is charged contrary to Section 20(1)(a) of the Passports Act, 2008 for allegedly providing false or misleading information or documentation in connection with a passport application.

The first charge relates to a passport application between June 29 2009 to July 24 2009 at Stephenstown, Balbriggan, County Dublin. The second charge relates to a period some ten years later on April 17 2019 at the same location.

Each charge refers to an application for the issue of a passport and the alleged provision of information or documents which were false or misleading in a material respect, and which the defendant allegedly knew or believed were false or misleading or were reckless about this.