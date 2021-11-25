Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 10:49

Resumption of Cork power station delayed

Mary Corcoran

THE planned resumption of activities at Whitegate Power Station has been delayed.

The 445MW power station, which is owned by Bord Gáis Energy, experienced a forced shutdown last December.

Earlier this year, the company informed the markets it expected to be offline until December 31.

In recent weeks, it was reported however that this date had been brought forward.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the company said that significant progress had been made in returning Whitegate power station to service and the expectation was that it would remain offline until 15 November 2021.

However, this has been put back after an issue was identified during the testing phase as it prepared to resume operations.

In a statement to The Echo, the company said: “Whitegate Power Station, a 445MW gas fired power station owned by Bord Gáis Energy, is undergoing a programme of work to return the station to commercial operation following a forced outage that resulted in the station being out of operation for almost 12 months.

“This is a large scale and complex engineering task and is one which is being pursued with great thoroughness and expertise by all involved. During the testing phase an issue was identified and is now under review. 

"As per our regulated requirements the market has been notified that Whitegate will recommence testing for commercial operation 3 December 2021. As additional updates become available, the market issue a market update and keep the market informed.”

