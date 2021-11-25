Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 09:42

Man due to appear in court after being arrested at Cork Airport

A premises was subsequently searched in County Tipperary
A Garda spokesperson said: "On Wednesday, 24th November, 2021, personnel attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) participated in an operation relating to organised crime."

A man is due to appear in court this morning after he was arrested at Cork Airport yesterday.

A premises was subsequently searched in County Tipperary. 

This morning, a Garda spokesperson said: "On Wednesday, 24th November, 2021, personnel attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) participated in an operation relating to organised crime.

"As part of the operation, one man was arrested at Cork Airport and a premises was searched in Co.Tipperary pursuant to the provisions of Section 10 of the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1997 by personnel assigned to the GNBCI assisted by Gardaí from Cahir Garda Station.

"The arrested man was subsequently detained in accordance with the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Gurranabraher Garda Station for alleged involvement in an offence contrary to Section 20(1)(a) of the Passports Act, 2008 (providing false or misleading information or documentation in connection with a passport application).

"The man has since been charged with two offences contrary to Section 20(1)(a) of the Passports At, 2008 (providing false or misleading information or documentation in connection with a passport application) and will appear before Cork City Court (No: 1) at 10.30am this morning, 25th November 2021."

