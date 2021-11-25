Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 07:00

CSO looking to recruit enumerators to deliver and collect Census forms from every home in Cork

Diarmuid Reidy, Head of Census Data Collection and Kathleen Goulding, Assistant Principal of Census Publicity.

Breda Graham

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) is seeking to hire 549 census enumerators to deliver and collect census forms to and from every home in Cork next year.

The enumerators can earn up to €3,200 for working 10 weeks part-time between February 28 and May 6 next year with Census 2022 to take place on April 3.

To deliver a successful Census, the team of 549 enumerators will be required to deliver and collect census forms to approximately 195,000 households across the county, with the results from the Census a vital part of planning the future of public services in Cork and across the country.

Speaking about the role of a census enumerator, Head of Census Administration, Eileen Murphy, said: "A census enumerator is a job that really counts. Those who undertake this rewarding position will be providing a valuable service to the people of Cork, by ensuring future policy decisions are made based on their community's needs.

"The job of census enumerator is highly flexible, so a perfect option for many people not in a position to commit to full time work.

Over the ten weeks enumerators will work approximately 22 hours per week and can largely pick their own hours. Each enumerator is responsible for the delivery and collection of around 400 census forms in their local area.

The hours are flexible and typically include evenings and weekends when people are most likely to be at home.

Ms Murphy said that the role is best suited to a people person who enjoys meeting and engaging with new people.

"It is important that you can work well on your own. The job does require some persistence, as you may need to visit some homes multiple times to secure a response. Good weather in Spring in Ireland is not guaranteed, so you need to be ready for working outdoors in all weathers,” she said.

The application process is expected to remain open until December 3, however, early applications are recommended as the CSO will cease taking applications once they have reached the required number.

The online application process opens on November 25 at www.census.ie.

