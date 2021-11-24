Covid-19: 20 new outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry last week

Twenty new outbreaks of Covid-19 were reported in the HSE South region last week which comprises Cork and Kerry.

The outbreaks were identified across a range of different settings including hospitals, schools and residential institutions.

According to a report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), six new outbreaks of the virus were reported in residential institutions in the HSE South region for the week ending November 20.

Two new Covid-19 outbreaks were identified in hospitals in the region while there were also two outbreaks in nursing homes, one in a community hospital/long stay unit and one in ‘other healthcare services’.

Two new outbreaks were also identified in schools in the region last week while there was one workplace-related outbreak reported.

The HPSC said that two outbreaks were reported which were linked to religious/other ceremonies, two related to extended families and one related to an ‘other’ category in the region- however, they cautioned that the outbreaks in these and a small number of other categories could be underestimated due to public health focus on key settings at present.

National picture

Nationally, 124 new Covid-19 outbreaks were reported last week, down 26 from the previous week.

This figure included 24 outbreaks associated with schools and six associated with childcare facilities.

There were eight acute hospital outbreaks notified, five nursing home outbreaks, three community hospital/long-stay unit outbreaks, 24 residential institution outbreaks and 16 outbreaks associated with other healthcare services.

There were ten outbreaks associated with workplaces.

The remaining 28 outbreaks included private houses (n=16), extended family (n=4), social gatherings (n=2), religious/other ceremony (n=4), sporting activity/fitness (n=1) and ‘other’ location (n=1).

Covid-19 outbreaks in schools

Meanwhile, new HPSC data which focuses in on outbreaks in key areas shows the period from June 27 to November 20 there were 598 Covid-19 outbreaks associated with schools, universities/colleges/third level students and childcare facilities.

A total of 151 of these outbreaks remain open.

Of the 598 outbreaks, 290 related to primary schools and involved 1792 cases. Seven of these cases were hospitalised.

37 of the outbreaks related to post-primary schools with 153 cases- none of these cases were hospitalised.

36 related to special education with 140 cases with less than five cases hospitalised.

Details for five of the school outbreaks were unspecified.

The HPSC said that these outbreaks were associated with school children +/or school staff, but that transmission of Covid-19 within the school has not necessarily been established in these outbreaks.

217 of the outbreaks related to childcare settings with 1,039 cases- less than five cases were hospitalised.

Fourteen outbreaks related to university/college/third level students with 89 cases.

The HPSC said that these outbreaks also include outbreaks among third-level students that may have occurred in other locations, such as private houses or social gatherings, and may not be directly linked to a university/college location.

Acute hospital outbreaks

Between June 27 and November 20, 158 outbreaks in acute hospitals around the country were notified -70 of these outbreaks remain open.

A total of 881 laboratory-confirmed cases linked to outbreaks in acute hospitals have been notified.

Of those, 13 were admitted to ICU and 67 died.

Cases were reported to be a healthcare worker (HCW) in 253 cases, not a HCW in 403 cases and HCW status was unknown for the remaining cases.

Workplace outbreaks

There were 435 Covid-19 outbreaks associated with workplaces notified from June 27 to November 20 and 110 of these outbreaks remain open.

These outbreaks were associated with 1,970 cases.