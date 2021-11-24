Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 08:18

Extra tickets for Ed Sheeran Cork concert to go on sale this Friday

Ed Sheeran on stage during the last of his three Cork concerts at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2018. Picture Dan Linehan

EXTRA tickets and limited premium seats for Ed Sheeran's concert at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on April 29 will go on sale this Friday at 10am.

Extra tickets for his Croke Park gig on April 24 will also be available.

In September the singer announced additional dates for his ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ (pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’), taking place in stadiums throughout 2022 including one extra date in Cork.

Due to exceptional demand, additional dates were scheduled for Cork on April 29 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Dublin in Croke Park on April 24, Limerick in Thomond Park on May 6, and in the Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast on May 13.

The additional date now means Ed will be playing in Cork on successive nights, on April 28 and April 29 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Ed’s upcoming ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ will see Ed return to stadiums for the first time since his record-breaking ‘Divide Tour’: taking place from 2017-2019, it officially became the most attended and highest-grossing tour, ever, by the time of its completion.

On next year’s dates, fans will get to see Ed perform an array of tracks off his upcoming album, ‘=’, live for the first time, and they will also experience a new production set-up with Ed’s staging in the round, surrounded by the crowd in each stadium.

Ed’s highly anticipated new album ‘=’ will be released on October 29 through Asylum/Atlantic.

