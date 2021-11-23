Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 20:49

100 positive Covid cases in one Cork school since Halloween; No staff cases reported

"The school has strict public health measures in place, including ventilation of classrooms, carbon monoxide monitors in several classrooms, and a strict handwashing regime for all students."
100 positive Covid cases in one Cork school since Halloween; No staff cases reported

The gaelscoil in Ballincollig, which has 765 pupils said the cases are spread across 10 classes over the last four weeks. Picture Denis Minihane.

Roisin Burke

A Cork primary school has said they have had 100 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the Halloween midterm break.

The gaelscoil in Ballincollig, which has 765 pupils said the cases are spread across 10 classes over the last four weeks.

In the Irish Examiner a statement by Gabriel Ó Cathasaigh, principal of Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin, stated that while there were 100 cases among students, there were no confirmed cases among the staff.

“The school has been in contact with public health doctors who have said that they will contact the school again if necessary," he said.

"The school has strict public health measures in place, including ventilation of classrooms, carbon monoxide monitors in several classrooms, and a strict handwashing regime for all students.

"Thanks to the co-operation of our students, their parents, and staff, the rate of Covid in the school has remained particularly low until the last four weeks when we have seen cases rise in line with national trends.

"Thankfully, none of the children who contracted Covid-19 were very sick and those who were sick in the early stages are now back in school.”

More in this section

Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus Covid-19 latest: More than 6,500 cases reported in Cork in 14 days 
Irish Water customers supplied by Macroom Public Water Supply reminded of Boil Water Notice Irish Water customers supplied by Macroom Public Water Supply reminded of Boil Water Notice
Cork court: Man aged 77 jailed for sexually assaulting granddaughter Cork court: Man aged 77 jailed for sexually assaulting granddaughter
corkcork schools#covid-19coronavirus
<p>In February, Christopher Jones (28) was jailed for aggravated burglary and impersonating a member of An Garda Síochána after pleading guilty to the offence and other burglaries of houses in Cork city during the first Covid lockdown in April 2020.</p>

Bat-wielding burglar who broke into home of cocooning Cork pensioner has jail time increased

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more