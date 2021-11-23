100 positive Covid cases in one Cork school since Halloween; No staff cases reported

A Cork primary school has said they have had 100 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the Halloween midterm break.

The gaelscoil in Ballincollig, which has 765 pupils said the cases are spread across 10 classes over the last four weeks.

In the Irish Examiner a statement by Gabriel Ó Cathasaigh, principal of Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin, stated that while there were 100 cases among students, there were no confirmed cases among the staff.

“The school has been in contact with public health doctors who have said that they will contact the school again if necessary," he said.

"The school has strict public health measures in place, including ventilation of classrooms, carbon monoxide monitors in several classrooms, and a strict handwashing regime for all students.

"Thanks to the co-operation of our students, their parents, and staff, the rate of Covid in the school has remained particularly low until the last four weeks when we have seen cases rise in line with national trends.

"Thankfully, none of the children who contracted Covid-19 were very sick and those who were sick in the early stages are now back in school.”