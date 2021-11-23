Irish Water customers supplied by Macroom Public Water Supply reminded of Boil Water Notice

Irish Water and Cork County Council are reminding customers supplied by the Macroom Public Water Supply of the Boil Water Notice issued last month that remains in place.

The Boil Water Notice which was first issued on October 20 remains in place as a precautionary measure due to elevated turbidity in the supply.

The notice serves Macroom town, Codrum, Masseytown, Kilnagurteen, Coolehane, Coolcower, Macloneigh, Carrigadrohid, Ballinagree and surrounding areas.

Experts from Irish Water and Cork County Council are working to implement solutions with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible and all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice.

Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead, Neil Smyth, said: “Works to rectify the saturation system at Macroom Water Treatment Plant have been completed as planned. However, turbidity issues have persisted following the recommissioning of the plant.

“A follow-on detailed assessment of the filters is now underway to determine what further works are required to fully resolve these issues. A further update will provided in the coming days when this detailed assessment has been completed.

“I would again like to thank everyone in Macroom for their patience and cooperation while we work to restore a safe water supply to the community. Public health remains our number one priority. We will issue a further update as soon as more information is available.” In line with HSE Covid-19 advice and the requirement for frequent hand washing, Irish Water advises that the water remains suitable for this purpose and boiling the water is not required.

Vulnerable customers are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled and that water must be boiled for drinking, drinks made with water, preparation of salads and similar foods which are not cooked prior to eating, brushing of teeth, and the making of ice.

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling.

People are advised to boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil and allowing it to cool before covering it and storing in a refrigerator or cold place.

Irish Water said that great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

Irish Water is working closely with Cork County Council to lift the notice as soon as it is safe Customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice can click here, enter the property’s Eircode and then click the ‘More Details’ tab.