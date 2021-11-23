Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 12:11

Trial of Cork woman accused of murdering her brother is adjourned 

The trial was due to commence today. 
Helen Jones has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering Paul Jones – her 52-year-old brother. 

Liam Heylin

The Cork murder trial which was due to commence today has been adjourned until tomorrow.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath did not explain to the jury why the case was not commencing today except to say, “A matter has arisen, the trial will not commence until tomorrow morning. 

"You are free to leave.” 

Juror excused

Just before that, one woman on the jury indicated a difficulty that she would have in attending for the four-week trial. 

Judge McGrath excused her and another woman was then sworn in to take her place. So the gender balance remains at seven men and five women in the trial at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

Charges 

Helen Jones, 54, of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering Paul Jones – her 52-year-old brother - at his home on September 4 2019 at 108 Bandon Road, Cork.

Her co-accused Keith O’Hara, 43, also of 27 Cahergal Avenue, also pleaded not guilty to the same murder charge.

Each defendant is additionally charged with a different count related to alleged trespass at the same time and place. Helen Jones is charged with trespass while carrying a knife. 

Keith O’Hara is charged with trespassing to commit assault causing harm. The defendants also pleaded not guilty to these charges.

The judge repeated his warnings to the jury not to make any independent enquiries, not to look up information on the internet in respect of any people involved in the case and not to discuss this with anyone or let anyone else discuss it with them.

It is anticipated that Siobhán Lankford SC will open the case tomorrow, which will include an outline of what the prosecution anticipates the evidence in the trial will be.

