Man who made death threat to woman and her children to be transferred from Cork prison to addiction clinic

Judge Helen Boyle made an order permitting the accused man’s transfer from custody to treatment in a week’s time
Arrangements have been put in place for the accused to be taken by a senior addiction counsellor from Cork Prison at 7.30 a.m. on November 29.

Liam Heylin

A Cobh man who made a death threat to a woman and her children is to be taken directly from prison to addiction treatment at Bruree, County Limerick, next Monday.

Otherwise his sentencing has been adjourned until February 1 2022 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The background to the case was that the accused was involved in a violent disturbance outside a house and as he spilled petrol from a motorbike he threatened a mother-of-four – “One strike of a match and it’s Bye-bye kids.” 

ohn Paul Hastings, 36, who was previously living at Riverside Avenue, Cobh, County Cork, pleaded guilty that on May 2/ May 3, 2020 he threatened a woman that she and her children would be killed or seriously harmed at their home in Cobh.

Sergeant Tony O’Flynn said that shortly before midnight Mon ay 2 last year, the woman was at home with her partner and four children and she had ordered a takeaway. She heard a noise at her front door and thought it was the takeaway delivery.

She opened the door to see John Paul Hastings who was extremely intoxicated and agitated.

There was a small motorcycle outside the house which he knocked over, spilling petrol on the ground and he made the threatening remark about the children.

Sgt. O’Flynn said Hastings left the area only to return carrying a knife. Gardaí from the armed support unit were called to arrest him.

The family living at the house were so concerned that even though they had settled in the area over a period of six years they moved to an alternative location when this occurred.

It was previously noted in this case from a background report on the accused that “when he goes out of control he goes significantly out of control.” 

Sgt. O’Flynn agreed with that assessment and said, “There is no intermediate level.”

