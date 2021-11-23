Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 07:00

No Covid cases detected in Cork Prison

Cells in the main block of Cork Prison. Picture Dan Linehan

Ann Murphy

THERE are no cases of Covid-19 currently in Cork Prison, as other prisons across the country battle outbreaks of the virus.

On Sunday, it was revealed there were 71 positive cases of the virus in three prisons, with Cloverhill the worst affected. There are also cases in the Midlands and in Mountjoy jails.

A statement from the Irish Prison Service said that approximately 90% of inmates have been vaccinated against the virus, which has allowed “for a reduction in regime restrictions in recent weeks.”

It added: 

“Vaccination clinics are continuing across the prison estate offering vaccines to unvaccinated prisoners and providing a third dose booster vaccine to vulnerable prisoners, in line with community guidance.”

At the start of November, some restrictions were lifted to enable prison visits. Restrictions on family visits were introduced in March 2020 to help limit the spread of Covid-19 within the prison population, with some restrictions lifted at different times during the Covid pandemic.

Throughout 2020, an average of 1,800 virtual family visits took place on a weekly basis when physical visits were not available.

The Irish Prison Service said it is working closely with HSE public health with regard to the management of the current outbreaks, including making arrangements for the mass testing of staff and prisoners if required.

