Man stabbed with scissors in Cork city flat; attacker jailed 

A scissors was used to stab a man in the hand as he clenched his fist in his pocket to safeguard €200 in cash and now his attacker has been jailed for two and a half years.

The attacker, 31-year-old Daniel Heaphy, admitted giving the victim “a few clouts”, Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a three-year sentence with the last six months suspended on Daniel Heaphy of 12 Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork.

Admitted assault

Heaphy admitted the charge of assault causing harm to the other man at Clifton Terrace, Summerhill, Cork, on July 8 2020.

Det. Sgt. O’Sullivan said the circumstances were that the 29-year-old injured party was home in his flat. Heaphy and an accomplice entered his apartment. One of them showed the victim a bag of heroin and asked him to buy it. The injured party refused.

He then put his hand in his pocket and clenched his fist to protect his money.

“Daniel Heaphy punched him in the face and then picked up a scissors and stabbed him in his right hand.

“€200 in cash fell out of his pocket and Daniel Heaphy left with the money following the robbery,” the detective said.

Daniel Heaphy was arrested and questioned on July 19 and he admitted hitting the injured party and giving him what he described as “a few clouts on the side of the face.”

Injured party did not want to attend court

The injured party was x-rayed and no fractures were found and he made a full recovery. He did not make a victim impact statement for the sentencing hearing. Det. Sgt. O’Sullivan said the injured party did not wish to attend court.

Daniel Heaphy had 140 previous convictions, including two for robbery, one for burglary and others for thefts and drug possession.

Sinead Behan, defence barrister, suggested that the defendant had come off methadone as part of drug treatment and then contracted Covid 19. She said he had made a full recovery.

“The plea of guilty was of assistance in this case.

The injured party’s memory may not have been great,” Ms Behan said.

Det. Sgt. O’Sullivan said, “I would describe him as a vulnerable person.”

Ms Behan said the scissors was in the apartment and was not brought there by the accused. She said that the defendant admitted, “He gave him a few clouts and hit him in the hand with a scissors. His partner is a steadying influence on his life.

“He has come to the realisation that this is the end of the line for him - that if he keeps this up he is not going to have any meaningful existence.

"He managed to come off all drugs and for once in his life he is addressing his issues.”

Judge Boyle said that in all the circumstances a three-year sentence was merited but that she would suspend the last six months of the sentence.