Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 14:00

Jury sworn in for trial of Cork women accused of murdering her brother

Helen Jones, 54, of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering Paul Jones, on September 4 2019 at 108 Bandon Road, Cork.

Liam Heylin

A jury of seven men and five women was sworn in at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork to hear the trial of a woman accused of murdering her 52-year-old brother at his home in Cork city over two years ago.

Her co-accused Keith O’Hara, 43, also of 27 Cahergal Avenue, also pleaded not guilty to the same murder charge.

Each defendant is additionally charged with a different count related to alleged trespass at the same time and place. Helen Jones is charged with trespass while carrying a knife. Keith O’Hara is charged with trespassing to commit assault causing harm. The defendants also pleaded not guilty to these charges.

Prosecution senior counsel Siobhán Lankford said the case would open tomorrow (Tue).

Mr Justice Michael McGrath told the newly sworn jury that it was anticipated that the case could last for four weeks.

The judge said to the seven men and five women, “Do not make any independent enquiries. Do not look up information in respect of any people involved in the case – the accused or any legal person. Don’t go on your phones or any search engines.

“You should not discuss this with anyone. It is very very important that the integrity of the system is maintained and that you decide the case on the basis of what you hear in court.

“The case might attract publicity and insofar as it does, do not read anything or listen to anything that might emerge on the media – that is no criticism of the media – but just not to be unduly influenced by something you might have read or heard or seen in relation to this case.” 

It is anticipated that Ms Lankford SC will open the case tomorrow, which will include an outline of what the prosecution anticipates the evidence in the trial will be.

