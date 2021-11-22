Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 11:44

Cork hospital urges people to avoid A&E following 'exceptionally busy' weeks

The CUH statement also said the increasing number of Covid-19 positive patients admitted to the hospital is also putting significant pressure on services. Picture Dan Linehan

Roisin Burke

Cork University Hospital has issued another warning regarding delays to the emergency department.

The Cork Hospital said A&E has been “exceptionally busy” over the past number of weeks and due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

The Hospital launched its Surge Plan last week and this is currently being implemented, resulting in the cancellation of a number of non-urgent procedures.

The hospital said patients will be contacted directly in the event of their procedure being cancelled.

Finally, CUH Hospital management has requested that members of the public explore other avenues before presenting at the A&E department.

“Where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.” 

The hospital also said that “patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue.”

