Ballincollig school denied planning for two prefabricated buildings

PLANNING permission for temporary buildings to house the new secondary school in Ballincollig on the grounds of the GAA club have been refused by Cork City Council.

Le Cheile Secondary School applied for permission to erect two double-storey prefabricated buildings on the grounds of the GAA club, for a period of five years. The planning application includes bike parking and boundary works.

The planning application gathered a great deal of interest locally, from residents and businesses in the area.

The Powder Mills association which consists of The Long Range, The Short Range, Mill Range and Cois na Cora estates were “deeply concerned” by the proposal which would reduce the number of parking spaces and dramatically increased traffic at the GAA club.

While the residents association said that they understood the need for a new secondary school in Ballincollig and welcomed the development, but they felt the proposed location, in a cul de sac area, is not a safe or ideal for a school of this proposed magnitude, of up to 1000 pupils.

“The loss of 80 car parking spaces, the increased traffic implications, the health and safety of not only the residents but the patients of the two nursing homes located in the Powder Mills, the children and players accessing the GAA for training and matches and people’s access to the Regional Park would all be severely impacted, not to mention the impact it will have on the cultural and archaeological history associated with this area,” representatives of the residents’ group had outlined.

Following the decision, Lord Mayor and Ballincollig councillor Colm Kelleher said he felt the refusal was the right decision to make by Cork City Council.

Mr Kelleher said he thought the application had not been thought through and said the sooner a permanent building was found for the school, the better.

“I will be liaising with the Department of Education to expedite the school project and source a permanent location for the much-needed campus.”