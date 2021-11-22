Cork-based company announces plans to create 100 jobs

STARCIRCLE, a Cork-based talent sourcing technology provider that helps companies source talent, has announced plans to create 100 new jobs.

Enabled by technology and informed by data, Starcircle is expanding its team to cater for the surge in demand for its approach to talent acquisition.

Starcircle, whose clients are some of the world’s biggest names - Marvel, Facebook, Amazon, Epic Games, Sonos, Dropbox, Doordash and Paypal, has earned its reputation for enabling companies to find diverse talent.

Starcircle is a category creator that takes a unique approach to solve huge talent challenges for major global clients. It is particularly successful at supporting clients who need to recruit talent at scale whether it is as a result of significant scale-up or as part of diversity hiring initiatives.

The international market is a key focus for Starcircle’s continued business growth.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin visited the Starcircle offices to mark the significant jobs announcement.

“I am delighted to join with Starcircle today for their announcement of the creation of 100 new jobs - a welcome development for Cork and the south-west,” he stated.

“Starcircle is a great example of an Irish business delivering on the global stage. Finding and recruiting talent is the competitive challenge for companies the world over. Starcircle’s approach, driven by their passion and commitment, along with a deep understanding of the value of helping companies identify and engage with undiscovered talent, will, I’m sure, continue to bring further success for the company in the years ahead.”

CEO James Galvin explained Starcircle’s expansion is aligned to how talent acquisition has become a top priority for CEOs across the globe, particularly in the context of over 10 million job openings in the US alone.

“The big challenge is that over 85% of the talent pool is passive and not easily identified,” he stated.

“We’re changing the way that top companies engage with talent. We go beyond job descriptions to identify high potential candidates that would otherwise have gone overlooked. We take away the bias and rigid short sightedness of traditional recruitment, and in its place we give our clients an engine to drive true dexterity and diversity in their hiring process.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Starcircle CEO James Galvin and Cork Chamber President Paula Cogan pictured at the announcement of Starcircle’s plans to create 100 jobs, Starcircle is a Cork-based talent sourcing technology provider that helps companies source and engage with hidden talent. Starcircle is rapidly expanding its team to cater for the surge in demand for its revolutionary approach to talent. Its clients include some of the world’s biggest names Marvel, Facebook, Amazon, Epic. Games and Doordash. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

"At Starcircle, we are developing a better way of sourcing talent, one that is enabled by technology, informed by data and guided by expertise.” Starcircle is grateful of the support it has received from Enterprise Ireland which has enabled the business to rapidly expand to meet the demand of its international clients.

Martin Corkery, Regional Director for the South and South East at Enterprise Ireland, said: “Starcircle is a pioneering Irish company developing innovative talent sourcing solutions for clients across the globe. Enterprise Ireland has worked closely with Starcircle over the past seven years and we are delighted at the positive news for the company.

Starcircle is headquartered in Cork and also has offices in the USA and Asia.

The new jobs, most of which will be Irish-based, will be a mix of hybrid and remote opportunities. They will be for a variety of roles from Product, Technology, Marketing to Advisory and Project Management. Starcircle is also keen to secure talent in its key market of the US.