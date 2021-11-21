'I think it will be a wonderful addition to the area': Funding approved to upgrade Cork walking trail

APPROXIMATELY €20,000 of funding has been approved under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme 2021 to upgrade a popular walk in the Crosshaven area.

The walking trail, with a connection and rest area at Graball Bay close to Camden Fort Meagher, is to be revamped with the more arduous elements of the trail smoothed and resurfaced to increase accessibility for all.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor, Audrey Buckley, said she was delighted the funding application had been successful.

“It is a very popular walkway already, from Camden Fort you can make your way to Graball Bay, but you need to be quite agile as it is quite steep and difficult to reach,” she explained.

Mrs Buckley said she was looking forward to seeing some much needed drainage works being carried out to remove excess water gathering at the bottom of the path to the beach.

“It is a lovely trail and Graball Beach is quite large, a local community group has installed sleeper steps to the right so you can walk on to Churchbay beach and onto Myrtleville, there is a whole loop you can do.”

The local councillor said the natural walkway will be preserved as much as possible and the majority of the work will consist of making the bottom of the trail, between Camden Fort and Graball Bay, more accessible and safe.

“I’m delighted we have been granted this funding, I think it will be a wonderful addition to the area. It is already so popular,” Mrs Buckley said.

As well as this funding, money has also been allocated to install bike parking at four beaches in the Carrigaline Municipal District.

Rocky Bay, Myrtleville, Fountainstown, and Robert’s Cove are all to benefit from the funding with the developments due to be carried out early next year.