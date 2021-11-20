Covid-19 in Cork: Deaths reported in each of the last 13 weeks 

New figures show the number of Covid-19 deaths reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 484, with deaths related to the virus reported in the county every week for the last 13 weeks.

The figures, published by the Central Statistics Office, show that at least 23 Covid-19 deaths were reported in Cork last month, with at least seven deaths reported from November 1 to 12.

National picture

Nationally, there were 25 deaths among confirmed Covid-19 cases in the week ending 12 November and of those, 17 deaths (68%) were in people aged 65 and over.

The number of weekly cases reported nationally for the week ending November 12 was 24,105.

Almost a third (32%) of cases were among people aged 25-44, while 7% of cases were in those aged 65 and over.

Those aged 14 or younger accounted for 22% of cases, an increase of 2% from the previous week.

Dublin (6,856) and Cork (2,833) had the highest number of new cases for the week ending 12 November 2021.

The figures show more than 46,000 cases of the virus have now been reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic. The median age of cases in Cork is 34.

The CSO data also provides information on hospitalisations and on self-reported vaccine data for patients.

It shows almost all (97%) of those who contracted Covid-19 in September and October, who were admitted to an ICU and who reported being vaccinated, had an underlying health condition.

Of those who contracted Covid-19 in September and October and were subsequently admitted to hospital and an ICU, 27 per cent of those admitted to hospital and 54% of those admitted to an ICU reported they were not vaccinated.