Sun, 21 Nov, 2021 - 08:26

Cork man confesses to carrying out robberies while carrying an imitation firearm

Liam Heylin

A 27-year-old man with a Frankfield address has confessed to carrying out two robberies while carrying an imitation firearm.

Liam Croke of Dunvale Grove, Frankfield, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court where he confessed to the crimes. 

They consisted of two counts of robbery on June 2 and two more counts of carrying an imitation firearm.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said it was alleged that the defendant entered the premises and demanded goods and that he produced what staff believed to be a firearm.

“It was alleged that this man threatened staff with this and was arrested and conveyed to Togher garda station where he was interviewed and made full admissions,” Sgt. Lyons said.

Initially charged with two counts of robbery he was additionally charged with two counts of producing imitation firearms.

The reason for the outline of the allegations was for Judge Olann Kelleher to decide if he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the case at district court level. 

The Director of Public Prosecutions decided that the case could be heard at the district court on a plea of guilty. After hearing the outline, Judge Kelleher agreed with this.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said Liam Croke was pleading guilty to all four charges.

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until December 16 to allow time for victim impact statements to be prepared.

The charges stated that at Supervalu, Grange he had in his possession realistic imitation firearm and the robbery charge refers to taking a €2 facemask In Matson’s off-licence there is also the imitation firearm charge and the count of robbery of a €20 bottle of vodka.

Garda Michael Harney brought the charges against Liam Croke.

