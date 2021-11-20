Council urged to check 'contradictory' road signs from Crosshaven to Carrigaline 

SIGNAGE from Carrigaline to Crosshaven is to be examined by Cork County Council’s roads department after complaints were made to the local authority that the distance is inaccurate.

The issue was raised by Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus McGrath, who said the matter was brought to him by members of the public.

“You might say I have too much time on my hands, but this was raised with me, the signage from Carrigaline to Crosshaven, the distance signage is all over the place apparently, it says 6km in Carrigaline and then 7km further on and then there is another sign - so it's a bit all over the place and it was raised with me as something we could look at.”

Mr McGrath said he realised it was not the most urgent of requests.

“I know it is not a top priority but it is inaccurate, there are three signs contradicting each other basically.”

Senior Executive Engineer Madeleine Healy agreed perhaps the councillor had too much time on his hands but said she would have it checked.

“Maybe you do have too much time on your hands, I wasn’t aware of it, but we can have a look at it.”