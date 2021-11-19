Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 15:44

'Taxi supports needed to safeguard sector in line with new restrictions'

Taxi drivers need to be supported in line with new restrictions and early closing times for the hospitality sector, Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has said.

Mr O’Laoghaire is calling for financial supports for taxi drivers, recognising the impact the new restrictions and early closing times will have on their incomes.

The Cork TD said:

“The new closing times for hospitality are going to have a major impact on thousands of taxi drivers around the state.

“Many drivers depend on the late-night sector for a large portion of their business and these fares are now gone with the new restrictions.

“We are also seeing gigs and planned events being cancelled as a result of the rising Covid-19 cases numbers which is further impacting their business levels.” 

The Sinn Féin politician said it was “shameful” that the restrictions were put in place without any financial supports for those who will be impacted.

“The Pandemic Unemployment Payment needs to be immediately reinstated for those impacted by the new restrictions.

“At the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government were clear that there would be no cliff-edge and that workers would be supported throughout the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, this no longer seems to be the case. Taxi drivers have been consistently let down by this government.

“Minister (Eamon) Ryan needs to step up and support the taxi sector.”

