'No Appointment needed:' Walk-in vaccination centre at City Hall this Sunday

A walk-in Covid vaccination clinic is running at Cork City Hall this Sunday, offering Pfizer vaccine to all ages, over 12 years of age.

The Covid-19 vaccination administered will be for both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Twelve to fifteen-year-olds will need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian as consent will be required.

Unregistered individuals can log details at the vaccination centre, as long as they bring some details with them.

A person should have

Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);

Photo ID;

Your Eircode;

And an email address and a mobile number.

For those attending for a second dose, there are some important points to note:

It must be 21 days (or longer) since you received your first dose.

You should bring proof of your first dose vaccination (e.g. your vaccination card) and photo ID.

File photo dated 23/10/21 of a patient receiving a Covid-19 vaccine booster after it was found that overall rates of Covid-19 in England are higher than they have ever been, according to one study that has been collecting data since May 2020. Researchers suggest the increase is being driven by infection in children aged five to 12, and those aged 13 to 17. Issue date: Thursday November 4, 2021.

For those already registered online, their details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.

For more information log on to:Register to get a COVID-19 vaccine (hse.ie).