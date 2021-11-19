Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 14:55

'No Appointment needed:' Walk-in vaccination centre at City Hall this Sunday

The Covid-19 vaccination administered will be for both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
'No Appointment needed:' Walk-in vaccination centre at City Hall this Sunday

Twelve to fifteen-year-olds will need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian as consent will be required.

Roisin Burke

A walk-in Covid vaccination clinic is running at Cork City Hall this Sunday, offering Pfizer vaccine to all ages, over 12 years of age.

The Covid-19 vaccination administered will be for both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Twelve to fifteen-year-olds will need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian as consent will be required.

Unregistered individuals can log details at the vaccination centre, as long as they bring some details with them.

A person should have

  • Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);
  • Photo ID;
  • Your Eircode;
  • And an email address and a mobile number.

Read More

Coillte moves to reassure public over sale of plot of land at Cork forest 

For those attending for a second dose, there are some important points to note:

  • It must be 21 days (or longer) since you received your first dose.
  • You should bring proof of your first dose vaccination (e.g. your vaccination card) and photo ID.

File photo dated 23/10/21 of a patient receiving a Covid-19 vaccine booster after it was found that overall rates of Covid-19 in England are higher than they have ever been, according to one study that has been collecting data since May 2020. Researchers suggest the increase is being driven by infection in children aged five to 12, and those aged 13 to 17. Issue date: Thursday November 4, 2021.
File photo dated 23/10/21 of a patient receiving a Covid-19 vaccine booster after it was found that overall rates of Covid-19 in England are higher than they have ever been, according to one study that has been collecting data since May 2020. Researchers suggest the increase is being driven by infection in children aged five to 12, and those aged 13 to 17. Issue date: Thursday November 4, 2021.

For those already registered online, their details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.

For more information log on to:Register to get a COVID-19 vaccine (hse.ie).

More in this section

Aldi announces plans to open three new stores in Cork Aldi announces plans to open three new stores in Cork
Eight Cork areas above national average, according to latest Covid data  Eight Cork areas above national average, according to latest Covid data 
'They will never be forgotten': man whose wife and newborn son died at CUMH vows to keep pressure on the HSE to improve maternal care 'They will never be forgotten': man whose wife and newborn son died at CUMH vows to keep pressure on the HSE to improve maternal care
WATCH: Footage shows specialist aircraft descending onto runway at Cork Airport 

WATCH: Footage shows specialist aircraft descending onto runway at Cork Airport 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more